Ace Bailey Surprises NBA with No. 5 Draft Pick by Utah Jazz

NEW YORK — Ace Bailey, a standout at Rutgers University, was selected fifth overall by the Utah Jazz in the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night. This selection came after Bailey’s representatives warned several teams in the top five against drafting him, stating he would not report if selected.

Leading up to the draft, Bailey’s camp clearly indicated that he preferred not to land with the Jazz, the Philadelphia 76ers, or the Charlotte Hornets. Instead, they had their sights set on the Washington Wizards or the New Orleans Pelicans. This aggressive strategy allowed the Jazz to secure a talented player viewed as one of the best scorers in the draft.

“I can control what I can control,” Bailey said after the draft, when asked about his feelings regarding the Jazz. “They feel how they feel. But my team and I, we’re focusing on basketball.”

Bailey’s agent, Omar Cooper, defended the unconventional pre-draft approach. Cooper mentioned that all NBA teams had the opportunity to evaluate Bailey during his workouts in Chicago, where he completed 18 interviews and underwent medical evaluations. He emphasized the commonality of such predraft decisions in the league.

Despite some teams passing on him due to potential issues, the Jazz decided to draft Bailey, demonstrating confidence in his exceptional scoring ability and potential to thrive in the NBA. “We want to take the best player on the board, and we love Ace Bailey,” said Jazz owner Ryan Smith. “He is a kid who is humble and excited to begin his career.”

The Jazz, who had the league’s worst record last season, saw this selection as a bold move with the opportunity to fill their need for offensive firepower. “We expect a very bright future from him,” said Austin Ainge, the Jazz’s president of basketball operations. Bailey’s journey in the NBA has just begun, and all eyes will be on how he adjusts to playing in Utah.