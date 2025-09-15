Aces Begin Quest for Championship Against Storm in Playoff Opener

Las Vegas, NV – The Las Vegas Aces kicked off their playoff campaign with a matchup against the Seattle Storm in Game 1 of the first round of the WNBA playoffs on September 14, 2025. The Aces, closing the regular season on a 16-game winning streak, entered the postseason as the No. 2 seed.

The Aces, led by reigning MVP A'ja Wilson, dominated the regular season with an impressive 30-14 record. “Did (the team’s play) look like the way we thought it should look like? No. But I feel like that’s everything in life sometimes,” said Wilson following a dominant performance against Los Angeles to finish the season strong.

Wilson has maintained high averages this season, scoring 23.4 points, grabbing 10.2 rebounds, and recording 2.3 blocks per game. Her performance has been well supported by Jackie Young, who contributes 16.5 points per game, and new addition Jewell Loyd, previously of the Storm.

Seattle, securing the No. 7 seed with a narrow win over the Golden State Valkyries, faces a challenging task. The Storm’s defense has been crucial, finishing the regular season with the fourth-lowest points per game allowed at 80.1. Over their four meetings with Las Vegas this season, Seattle showed they can contain the Aces, twice holding them under their 83.6 points per game average.

In their last matchup on August 8, the Aces secured a 90-86 victory, highlighting the competitive nature of their recent encounters. Rookie Dominique Malonga, who scored 22 points in that game, aims to continue her strong form for Seattle, which boasts additional scoring power from veterans like Nneka Ogwumike.

As the teams prepare for the intensity of the playoffs, Ogwumike emphasized the importance of their experience in close games: “A lot of the games we played in August felt like playoff environments. I can’t help but believe it will help prepare us for what we’ll be able to experience in the postseason.”