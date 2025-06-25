Aces Break Losing Streak with 89-81 Win Over Fever

LAS VEGAS (June 22, 2025) — The Las Vegas Aces ended a three-game losing streak by defeating the Indiana Fever 89-81 Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena. Led by A'ja Wilson‘s 24 points, the Aces improved their season record to 6-7, matching Indiana’s record.

Jackie Young added 19 points while Chelsea Gray contributed 18 points for the Aces, who had five players in double figures. Aaliyah Nye came off the bench to score 11 points, and Jewell Loyd chipped in 10 points.

Indiana’s Aliyah Boston was the standout player on the court, leading all scorers with 26 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Kelsey Mitchell supported the Fever with 20 points, while Caitlin Clark finished with 19 points and 11 assists but struggled with her shooting, making only 1 of 10 three-point attempts.

The Aces started strong, taking an early 6-2 lead. However, the Fever responded with an 11-2 run, taking charge with a 13-8 score halfway through the first quarter. Both teams exchanged baskets, but Indiana finished the quarter leading 21-20 after a last-second jumper from Gray.

As the game progressed, the Fever maintained their momentum, entering halftime with a 42-36 lead. Despite a rough start where A’ja Wilson struggled to find her rhythm, she quickly turned things around in the third quarter, helping to close the gap.

In the fourth quarter, the Aces surged back, taking their first lead since the opening quarter at 63-61 after a three-pointer from Nye. Las Vegas then extended their lead to 69-63 following a jumper from Gray.

Although Indiana briefly rallied to tie the game at 69-69, the Aces finished strong, outscoring the Fever 15-6 in the final moments to secure the victory. Wilson and Mitchell each scored 10 points in the final quarter, while the Aces had their highest-scoring quarter of the season with 31 points.

The Aces shot 32 of 71 from the field for 45.1% and 19 of 21 from the free-throw line for an impressive 90.5%. Indiana shot 34 of 70 for 48.6% from the floor. Las Vegas capitalized on 18 turnovers by the Fever, scoring 28 points off those mistakes.

Looking ahead, the Aces will face the Connecticut Sun on June 25 and the Washington Mystics on June 26, both at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The Fever will continue their road trip against the Seattle Storm on June 24.