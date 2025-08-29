Aces Celebrate Parker’s Legacy After Playoff Win

CHICAGO, Ill. — The Las Vegas Aces clinched a playoff berth Monday night with a win over the Sky, but the night also marked a significant tribute to former superstar Candace Parker. Ahead of the game, Parker’s No. 3 jersey was retired by the Sky at Wintrust Arena, making her the second player in franchise history to receive this honor.

Las Vegas guards Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray were present to honor Parker, wearing her Naperville High School jersey. Their tribute highlighted Parker’s impact and legacy in women’s basketball, particularly her connection to her hometown.

Parker, who grew up in Naperville, Illinois, had a storied career in the WNBA, primarily with the Los Angeles Sparks. Even as she played her final seasons in Chicago, she never forgot her roots. In 2021, she helped lead the Sky to a championship, solidifying her legacy in the city.

Young expressed her admiration for Parker, saying, ‘It was important for us to show up and support her. She has inspired so many of us, and we wanted to celebrate her tonight.’ Gray echoed these sentiments, emphasizing how much Parker means to the team and the league.

Parker ended her career with the Aces, and the team’s respect for her was evident on this special night. The atmosphere at Wintrust Arena was filled with nostalgia as fans celebrated a player who has left an indelible mark on women’s basketball.