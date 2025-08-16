Aces Edge Liberty in Thrilling Showdown, Boost Playoff Hopes

LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Aces improved their playoff standing with a thrilling 83-77 victory over the New York Liberty on Wednesday night.

The Aces, now 19-14, extended their winning streak to five games and have won seven of their last eight. A’ja Wilson shone brightly, continuing her impressive performance as she averages 22.2 points and 11.1 rebounds over the past seven games.

“I thought we were right there,” Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said after the game. “We had the lead, but the possession game really hurt us.”

On the night, the Aces and Liberty exchanged leads multiple times. The Liberty held a narrow two-point advantage heading into the fourth quarter, but the Aces ramped up their intensity and capitalized on crucial moments.

Aces’ players were aggressive in the final minutes, drawing fouls and earning free throws, while the Liberty struggled with execution. The Aces out-rebounded the Liberty 39-30, contributing to their victory.

The Liberty found themselves frustrated, as they committed critical turnovers and fouls. Brondello mentioned the disparity in free-throw attempts, stating, “The aggressor always gets the calls, and that’s what they were.”

Kierstan Bell replaced Jewell Loyd in the Aces’ starting lineup, showing that the team has found a solid lineup just in time for the postseason. Wilson’s performance has added newfound confidence to the Aces.

Emma Meesseman led the Liberty with 24 points and 10 rebounds, but it was not enough to secure the win. Sabrina Ionescu, who scored 18 points, expressed the need for the team to focus on future games. “Every game is like a lose-or-go-home type of feeling,” she said. “We have to understand how valuable all these games are.”

With the loss, the Liberty now have a 21-12 record and have dropped to third place in the league standings. They remain just two games ahead of the Aces as the regular season nears its conclusion.