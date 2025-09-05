Aces Host Lynx in Crucial WNBA Showdown Tonight

Paradise, Nevada — The Las Vegas Aces are set to face the Minnesota Lynx tonight at T-Mobile Arena in a pivotal WNBA matchup. The game is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM ET (7:00 PM PT) on September 4, 2025.

The Aces (26-14) are looking to strengthen their playoff position after securing their seventh consecutive postseason berth with a win over Chicago on August 25. With only four games left in the regular season, each match is crucial for Las Vegas as they aim to improve their seed.

The Lynx (32-8) lead the league and will also be looking for a win to maintain their top position. Their roster includes standout players like Napheesa Collier, who averages 23.5 points per game, and Jessica Shepard, who grabs 7.2 rebounds per contest.

In terms of injuries, the Aces will play without Cheyenne Parker-Tyus due to maternity leave, while the Lynx will be without DiJonai Carrington, who is out with a left shoulder injury.

Key players for the Aces include A’ja Wilson, who leads the team in both scoring (23.4 points per game) and rebounding (10.1), along with Chelsea Gray, who averages 5.3 assists per game. For the Lynx, Courtney Williams is a notable contributor, dishing out 6.3 assists per contest.

Fans can watch the game live on CBS and through streaming options like Fubo TV, which offers various plans starting at $74.99 a month.

With the postseason approaching, both teams face immense pressure as they prepare for the tightly contested final stretch of the season.