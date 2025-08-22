Aces, Mercury Clash in Key WNBA Playoff Matchup

Paradise, Nevada — The Las Vegas Aces (19-14) are set to face the Phoenix Mercury (19-12) on Friday night at PHX Arena in a crucial WNBA playoff matchup. This game could determine home-court advantage for the playoffs, as the season heads into its final stretch.

The Mercury recently entered playoff contention following a three-game winning streak. However, their momentum was interrupted on August 10, when they lost 74-66 to the Atlanta Dream. Alyssa Thomas led the Mercury in that game with 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Las Vegas is on a hot streak, winning seven of their last eight games, including five consecutive victories. Most recently, the Aces defeated the New York Liberty 83-77, with Jewell Loyd coming off the bench to score 21 points. A'Ja Wilson, despite a challenging shooting night (3-for-14), contributed 17 points, 16 rebounds, and added two steals and blocks, going a perfect 11-for-11 at the free-throw line.

The Aces and Mercury have each won one of their two encounters this season. They will meet for the final time this season on August 21 in Las Vegas.

Fans can catch the Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury game live on Fubo with potential regional restrictions. The anticipation for this matchup continues to build as both teams vie for a strong playoff position.