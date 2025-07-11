Aces and Mystics Prepare for Key WNBA Matchup

FAIRFAX, Virginia — The Las Vegas Aces and Washington Mystics will face off in a crucial WNBA game on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at EagleBank Arena. The matchup is set to start at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

Both teams come into this game with a 9-10 record. The Aces are looking to recover from a tough 87-78 loss to the New York Liberty. Star player A’ja Wilson, who leads the Aces in scoring with nearly 21 points per game, is a key factor for Las Vegas. She is also averaging over eight rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, the Mystics are on a positive trajectory, having won four out of their last six games, including a recent 81-79 victory over the Chicago Sky. They rely heavily on Brittney Sykes, who averages more than 17 points and close to five assists per game.

This game is particularly significant as it will be the third meeting between the two teams this season. The Mystics defeated the Aces 94-83 earlier in the season, with Sonia Citron scoring 21 points. A’ja Wilson led the Aces in that game with 22 points.

The Aces’ recent performance has been mixed, with a 4-6 record away from home. They have shown resilience in close games, holding a 2-0 record in matches decided by less than four points.

On the other hand, the Mystics have performed solidly at home, sporting a 6-3 record in their arena. They rank fourth in the Eastern Conference for team defense, allowing just 80.6 points per game.

In the last ten games, the Mystics averaged 81.0 points and shot 43.4% from the field, while the Aces averaged 77.4 points with a shooting percentage of 42.3%. Injuries may influence the game, with the Mystics missing Georgia Amoore for the season due to an ACL injury.

The stakes are high as both teams vie for a critical win to boost their standings. With strong players on both sides and past performances to draw from, this matchup promises to be an exciting clash. Fans can stream the game live.