Aces Seek 14th Straight Win Against Struggling Sky

Las Vegas, NV – The Las Vegas Aces are aiming for their 14th consecutive win as they host the Chicago Sky on Sunday evening, September 7, in a crucial WNBA matchup. Despite their impressive streak, the Aces sit a half-game behind the Atlanta Dream for the second seed in the playoffs and need a victory to keep their hopes alive.

The Aces are heavily favored by 17 points against the 10-win Sky, who have struggled throughout the season. This matchup comes with additional challenges for Chicago, as they have suspended star player Angel Reese for her comments about the franchise.

A’ja Wilson, who has been a standout performer for the Aces, is once again expected to shine against an ailing Sky defense. The Aces are looking to secure home-court advantage in the playoffs, and they have no intention of easing off against a team that has performed poorly.

Jackie Young is a notable player to watch. Following the All-Star break, she has shot 38.9% from beyond the arc and averages nearly two three-pointers per game. In their last encounter, Young made four of six attempts from three-point range against the Sky and could exploit their weak defense that ranks last in opponent three-point percentage.

Although the Aces have won their last six games by an average margin of more than 10 points, they may not cover the large spread if they take their foot off the gas late in the contest. Chicago has a net rating of -8.4 in their last ten games, and recent performances indicate they could potentially cover the spread.

The Sky’s ability to keep the game competitive could be bolstered if Reese plays in the second half, making the matchup even more intriguing. The Aces’s dominance continues with a projected probability of 90% for a victory against the Sky, according to predictive simulations.

This matchup not only impacts playoff positioning but adds an edge for the Aces to demonstrate their championship potential as the regular season winds down.