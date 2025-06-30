Aces Snap Mercury’s Winning Streak Amid Rookie Highlights

PHOENIX, Arizona — The Las Vegas Aces defeated the Phoenix Mercury 84-81 on Sunday, ending the Mercury’s six-game winning streak. A'ja Wilson led the Aces with 26 points and 18 rebounds, while rookie Aaliyah Nye added a significant 16 points off the bench.

Aces coach Becky Hammon praised the depth of her rookie class, particularly highlighting Nye’s contributions. Nye, who has surprised many by earning substantial playtime, acknowledged her initial expectations when she was drafted. “I didn’t expect to play this much either, because I know we have a lot of vets,” Nye said.

Despite previous struggles this season, including a tough loss to the Washington Mystics, the Aces showed resilience against the Mercury. The victory improved their record to 8-8, creating optimism as the playoffs approach.

The game saw a competitive matchup between rookies, as the Aces faced talented newcomers like Monique Akoa Makani and Kathryn Westbeld from the Mercury. Makani has stood out as one of the best long-range shooters in the draft class, making her presence felt on the court.

Alyssa Thomas scored 16 points for the Mercury, who fell to 12-5 overall following the defeat. The game showcased the competitiveness of the WNBA rookie class this season, with multiple breakout performances influencing game outcomes.

As teams prepare for the All-Star break, Nye’s recent performances have become a bright spot for the Aces. Her adaptability and understanding of her role have drawn praise from teammates, including Wilson. “She knows that she is a threat to a lot of people,” Wilson said. “I tell her to shoot the basketball.” The Aces look to build on this momentum as they continue their season.