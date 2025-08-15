Aces Surge Late in WNBA Season as Playoffs Approach

Las Vegas, NV – As the WNBA regular season nears its conclusion, the Aces have gained momentum, winning seven of their last eight games. This surge places them in contention for homecourt advantage in the playoffs.

After struggling earlier this season, the Aces now hold a 19-14 record following a winning streak that included five consecutive victories. A big game against the Phoenix Mercury looms ahead, which could further solidify their playoff positioning.

The turning point for the Aces came after a significant 31-point loss to the Minnesota Lynx on July 25, where star player Jewell Loyd was benched for poor performance. She has since embraced her role as a sixth player, contributing significantly off the bench and scoring in double digits for the last several games.

<p“Aces head coach Becky Hammon emphasized the importance of effort and mental toughness for her team. She remarked, ‘I’m not going to coach effort. That’s on the players,’ after an earlier loss that highlighted their mental lapses.

In their recent games, the Aces have focused on hustle plays, out-rebounding opponents and minimizing turnovers, which have been instrumental in securing their victories.

The Aces will face tough competition in the playoffs, particularly from top teams like the Lynx and the New York Liberty, but their recent performance suggests they are getting back on track. Their current focus is on maintaining health and strength as injuries continue to plague the league.

With the playoffs approaching, the Aces’ combination of talent and newfound determination could make them a formidable opponent.