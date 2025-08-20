Aces Surge, Lynx Dominate as WNBA Playoffs Near

Las Vegas, NV – The WNBA regular season is heating up as teams seek momentum for the upcoming playoffs, just a month away. The Las Vegas Aces, after a challenging start, have found their rhythm, winning their last seven games, including significant wins over the Liberty and Mercury.

The Aces’ turnaround gained steam after a disheartening 111-58 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on August 2. Since then, Las Vegas has excelled, led by A’ja Wilson‘s impressive performance, averaging 26.1 points and 13.3 rebounds during the winning streak. Becky Hammon‘s strategic decision to have Jewell Loyd come off the bench proved fruitful as Loyd tallied 15.1 points on 45.3% shooting during this stretch.

The Lynx, sitting at the top of the standings, won their last game against the Liberty, extending their winning streak to six games. Despite the absence of star player Napheesa Collier, the team remains formidable, aided by new addition Dijonai Carrington, who has strengthened their defensive efforts.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Dream has seen consistency from Allisha Gray and a strong return from Rhyne Howard, scoring a combined 47 points in their recent win against the Storm. The Dream’s playoff hopes seem brighter as Howard adjusts back into the lineup.

However, not all teams are faring well. The Phoenix Mercury’s offensive struggles persist, and their recent performance has them rated seventh in the league. Additionally, the Liberty, still coping without Breanna Stewart due to a knee injury, have lagged in the standings, losing crucial matches.

The Golden State Valkyries have held steady in playoff contention, relying on strong defensive plays to secure tight wins. The Washington Mystics have showcased impressive rookie performances, with Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen leading the charge defensively and offensively.

On a rough patch, the Chicago Sky are experiencing a tough season, with consecutive losses that have seen them struggle to maintain competitiveness. With their playoff hopes dwindling, recovery from injuries remains a priority.

As teams brace for the last stretch of the regular season, the Aces’ resurgence and Lynx’s dominance set the tone for a thrilling playoff landscape.