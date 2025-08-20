Sports
Aces Surge, Lynx Dominate as WNBA Playoffs Near
Las Vegas, NV – The WNBA regular season is heating up as teams seek momentum for the upcoming playoffs, just a month away. The Las Vegas Aces, after a challenging start, have found their rhythm, winning their last seven games, including significant wins over the Liberty and Mercury.
The Aces’ turnaround gained steam after a disheartening 111-58 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on August 2. Since then, Las Vegas has excelled, led by A’ja Wilson‘s impressive performance, averaging 26.1 points and 13.3 rebounds during the winning streak. Becky Hammon‘s strategic decision to have Jewell Loyd come off the bench proved fruitful as Loyd tallied 15.1 points on 45.3% shooting during this stretch.
The Lynx, sitting at the top of the standings, won their last game against the Liberty, extending their winning streak to six games. Despite the absence of star player Napheesa Collier, the team remains formidable, aided by new addition Dijonai Carrington, who has strengthened their defensive efforts.
Meanwhile, the Atlanta Dream has seen consistency from Allisha Gray and a strong return from Rhyne Howard, scoring a combined 47 points in their recent win against the Storm. The Dream’s playoff hopes seem brighter as Howard adjusts back into the lineup.
However, not all teams are faring well. The Phoenix Mercury’s offensive struggles persist, and their recent performance has them rated seventh in the league. Additionally, the Liberty, still coping without Breanna Stewart due to a knee injury, have lagged in the standings, losing crucial matches.
The Golden State Valkyries have held steady in playoff contention, relying on strong defensive plays to secure tight wins. The Washington Mystics have showcased impressive rookie performances, with Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen leading the charge defensively and offensively.
On a rough patch, the Chicago Sky are experiencing a tough season, with consecutive losses that have seen them struggle to maintain competitiveness. With their playoff hopes dwindling, recovery from injuries remains a priority.
As teams brace for the last stretch of the regular season, the Aces’ resurgence and Lynx’s dominance set the tone for a thrilling playoff landscape.
Recent Posts
- Carlos Alcaraz Claims Cincinnati Open After Jannik Sinner Retires
- Review: Andaz Prague Offers Luxury and Comfort in Historic Hotel
- Nvidia Set for Big Earnings Report Amid AI Growth
- US ETF Industry Reaches Record $11.81 Trillion in Assets
- Gold Prices Climb Ahead of Fed Meeting and Jackson Hole Economic Symposium
- Dijon Duenas Expands Musical Horizons with New Album ‘Baby’
- Reddit Stock Surges 128% Amid Strong AI Engagement and Record Revenue Growth
- Ben Griffin’s Unusual Creatine Incident Shakes BMW Championship Start
- Palantir Shares Plunge Amid Valuation Concerns and Market Rotation
- New York Times Strands Puzzle Challenges Players with Currency Theme
- Trump Claims He Ended Six Wars Amid Peace Talks
- Kansas State Faces Iowa State in Dublin College Football Showdown
- Red Sox Fall to Orioles 4-3 in Extra Innings at Fenway Park
- Keeneland Reschedules Fall Meet Ticket Sales Due to Technical Issues
- Trump Praises Engagement of Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity on Morning Show
- Oasis Reunion Tour Leaves Noel Gallagher Speechless
- Angela Bassett Celebrates 67th Birthday with Family and Dance
- Phreesia Earns Spots on Capterra Shortlist for 2025
- Rain Chances Increase as North Texas Faces Record Heat
- Gavin Adcock’s Reckless Driving Charges Dismissed in Court