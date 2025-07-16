Aces and Wings Clash in Key WNBA Matchup at College Park Center

ARLINGTON, TX — The Las Vegas Aces will take on the Dallas Wings in a crucial WNBA game on Wednesday night at College Park Center. Both teams are looking for a much-needed boost as they struggle in the standings.

The Aces, with a record of 10-11, sit in fourth place in the Western Conference. They recently snapped a two-game losing streak with a thrilling 104-102 victory against the Golden State Valkyries, led by star players A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young, who combined for 64 points in a previous match.

A’ja Wilson, the team’s standout player, is averaging 21.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game, while Jackie Young adds an impressive 17.5 points and 3.9 assists. Veteran Chelsea Gray is pivotal in orchestrating the offense, contributing 4.3 assists per game.

On the other hand, the Dallas Wings come into this matchup with a disappointing 6-16 record, positioned seventh in the Western Conference. Despite injuries to key players, the Wings are determined to fight hard in their upcoming games. Rookie Paige Bueckers is emerging as a leader for the team, averaging 18.1 points, along with 5.4 assists.

Myisha Hines-Allen is a critical presence on the boards with 5.1 rebounds per game, while NaLyssa Smith supports the offense with valuable scoring. The Wings average 82 points but face challenges on defense, conceding over 85 points per game, contributing to their struggles in the league.

This meeting marks the second clash of the season between the two teams, following an earlier encounter where the Aces narrowly defeated the Wings 88-84 in June. As both teams aim to gain momentum, fans can expect a spirited contest on the court on Wednesday night.

The game is set to tip off at 8:00 p.m. ET, with fans able to watch live on ESPN and streaming platforms.