ACREOL Trains Health Workers to Support Cancer Patients in Rwanda

Nyabihu, Rwanda — The Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) reported on August 16, 2025, that ACREOL Global, a UICC member, is enhancing the lives of cancer patients across Africa. Their initiatives aim to improve patient care and support families facing life-threatening illnesses, including cancer.

Recently, ACREOL trained health workers in palliative care at Hospital Shyira in the Nyabihu District. This training focused on providing compassionate and dignified care for individuals living with cancer. The trained health workers are now mentoring their colleagues, creating a supportive network for those affected.

“Our mission is to ensure that people facing cancer receive the care they need,” said a project spokesperson. “By empowering health workers, we strengthen the entire healthcare system in our communities.”

ACREOL’s commitment is rooted in understanding and respecting African sociocultural perspectives. This approach allows them to deliver care that resonates with local populations while addressing critical healthcare needs.

As ACREOL continues its work, the organization is committed to expanding its reach and impact, ensuring that the right support and care are accessible to all individuals dealing with the challenges of cancer.