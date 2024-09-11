Politics
ActionSA Voices Concerns Over BELA Bill Signing
ActionSA has expressed disappointment regarding the anticipated signing of the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill, despite extensive efforts from civil society, educators, and political parties to address its deficiencies.
The political party criticized the Democratic Alliance (DA) for its failure to halt the passage of the Bill, suggesting that President Cyril Ramaphosa is disregarding the objections of the Minister of Basic Education, who opposes the legislation.
This morning, DA leader John Steenhuisen warned he may consider exiting the coalition government if the Bill is signed into law. ActionSA has emphasized the importance of protecting the interests of South African children and teachers amid these political dynamics.
The Minister’s previous position against the Bill offered some relief, particularly after years of the African National Congress (ANC) pushing for legislation that ActionSA believes does not align with the reality of South Africa‘s educational landscape.
Despite these reservations, it appears the President is set to sign the Bill on Friday, a move ActionSA plans to contest. The party argues that while the intentions behind the BELA Bill may seem positive, it effectively allows the Basic Education Minister to impose language policies on schools without regard for decisions made by School Governing Bodies (SGBs) and restricts parental choices regarding home-schooling.
Additions to the Bill include a mandatory Grade R for all students, a change that has raised concerns about curriculum clarity and affordability. ActionSA is calling for a detailed financial analysis of implementing mandatory Grade R before any signing takes place.
Furthermore, the organization believes a conducive environment for home-schooling should be acknowledged, and SGBs must retain authority over their schools’ language policies while also permitting religious practices that respect the diverse beliefs of South Africans.
ActionSA also opposes the removal of the ban on alcohol sales at schools mentioned in the BELA Bill. While they applaud the proposed increased penalties for those disrupting educational environments, they stress the need to protect the right to peaceful protest.
Recognizing the critical failures within the educational system, where a significant majority of public schools are labeled dysfunctional, ActionSA asserts that a comprehensive, targeted approach is necessary to tackle these entrenched issues.
