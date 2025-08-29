Active Shooter Alarm at Newman Regional Health Turns Out to Be False

Emporia, Kansas — Concerns about an active shooter at Newman Regional Health on Thursday were unfounded. Emporia Police Capt. Ray Mattas stated that officers received a report of an active shooter alarm at the hospital just before 4:20 p.m.

This prompted responses from multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, ESU Police and Safety, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the Coffey County Sheriff’s Office, along with Emporia Fire. Law enforcement created a static presence at the hospital’s entrances and had several units circling the campus.

Capt. Mattas reported that after a thorough search that lasted roughly two hours, there was no evidence of a shooter or any sort of threat. Both he and Newman Regional Health Public Information Officer Steven Bazan confirmed that the alarm was caused by a malfunction of an emergency switch.

Bazan added that there was no evidence of shots fired, and all patients and staff were confirmed safe shortly before 7 p.m.

For family members seeking information about patients, they can call 620-343-6800 to be routed to their loved ones. Bazan expressed gratitude to the Emporia Police and the Newman Regional Health security team for their efforts during the incident, highlighting that the hospital staff demonstrated effective emergency training and preparedness measures.

Update at 5:30 p.m.: Things were transitioning back to normal at Newman Regional Health after the alarm had been triggered.

Communications Manager Christine Torrens from the City of Emporia updated at 5:20 p.m. stating, “This evening, EPD responded to an active shooter alarm at Newman Regional Health. Officers thoroughly searched the premises, and it appears to be an alarm only — no active threat has been identified. Please continue to use caution in the area while we remain on scene.”

Multiple nearby buildings, including SOS, were placed on lockdown as a precaution during the situation. Bazan noted that while phone lines for family inquiries were temporarily unavailable, a special dedicated phone line would be offered later. Updates were also to be posted on the hospital’s website, newmanrh.org.