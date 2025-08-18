Active Shooter Incident Prompts Large Police Response in Tremonton

TREMONTON, Utah — A massive police response unfolded on Sunday evening due to reports of an active shooter at a residence in Box Elder County. Law enforcement officials quickly mobilized to the area around David Drive and 300 East, as concerns over public safety heightened.

Local news outlet Box Elder News reported that the situation remained tense, with police actively investigating the claims. As of now, there have been no official updates from the Trenton police regarding the ongoing incident.

Audio from police scanners suggested that at least two officers may have been shot during the response. However, further confirmation of injuries or additional details is still pending as the situation develops.

Residents and bystanders in the vicinity are advised to stay away from the affected area while police conduct their operations. Authorities are working to gather more information and ensure public safety during this critical event.

This incident continues to evolve, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.