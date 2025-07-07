Active Shooter Killed at McAllen Border Patrol Facility

McAllen, Texas — A man in tactical gear armed with a rifle was killed by law enforcement on Monday morning after he fired at officers at a Border Patrol facility. This incident, which resulted in one officer being shot, is currently under investigation by the FBI.

According to Tricia McLaughlin, spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, the shooting occurred at the entrance of the United States Border Patrol sector annex. McLaughlin stated, “Both Border Patrol agents and local police helped neutralize the shooter. This is an ongoing investigation led by the FBI. More information will be shared as it becomes available.”

The officer who was shot is expected to recover and is receiving medical attention, sources confirmed.

In an official statement on social media, the Border Patrol Rio Grande Valley Sector acknowledged the incident, saying, “Early this morning, an active shooter incident occurred at Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector Annex.”

The identity of the shooter has not yet been released, and authorities continue to gather details regarding the event.

More information will be provided as the investigation progresses, according to federal representatives.