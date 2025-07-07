News
Active Shooter Killed at McAllen Border Patrol Facility
McAllen, Texas — A man in tactical gear armed with a rifle was killed by law enforcement on Monday morning after he fired at officers at a Border Patrol facility. This incident, which resulted in one officer being shot, is currently under investigation by the FBI.
According to Tricia McLaughlin, spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, the shooting occurred at the entrance of the United States Border Patrol sector annex. McLaughlin stated, “Both Border Patrol agents and local police helped neutralize the shooter. This is an ongoing investigation led by the FBI. More information will be shared as it becomes available.”
The officer who was shot is expected to recover and is receiving medical attention, sources confirmed.
In an official statement on social media, the Border Patrol Rio Grande Valley Sector acknowledged the incident, saying, “Early this morning, an active shooter incident occurred at Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector Annex.”
The identity of the shooter has not yet been released, and authorities continue to gather details regarding the event.
More information will be provided as the investigation progresses, according to federal representatives.
Recent Posts
- The Shift in Workplace Humor: A Changing Landscape
- Discover the Convenience of International Travel with Air Canada
- Des Moines Police Chase Ends with One Arrest After Crash
- Yulissa Escobar Reveals Details of Abrupt Exit from Love Island USA
- WWE Raw Results: Breakker Dominates Zayn in Providence Showdown
- Charlize Theron Calls Out Hollywood’s Gender Double Standard in Action Films
- Duke Nukem Joins World of Tanks in New Battle Pass Event
- NYT Mini Crossword Clues and Answers for July 7, 2025
- Zombies Stars Pass the Torch in New Franchise Film
- New Georgia Project Faces Budget Crisis Amid Organizational Changes
- James Gunn Talks Superman Inspiration from His Dog
- Classic Halloween Films Get New 4K Editions Ahead of Spooky Season
- Kelly Osbourne Engaged to Sid Wilson at Emotional Concert
- Matthew McConaughey Pleads for Support Amid Texas Flood Disaster
- Ohio Lottery Jackpot Grows to $203 Million After No Winner
- Jazz Triumph Over 76ers In Ace Bailey’s Summer League Debut
- Giants Miss Out on Key Free Agents, Impacting Future Plans
- Debate Over Best Lord of the Rings Movie Heats Up
- Protests Erupt in Mexico City Over Gentrification and Rising Rents
- Diamondbacks Eye Trades As Deadline Approaches