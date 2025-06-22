Active Shooter Killed at Wayne Church; One Person Injured

WAYNE, Mich. – A suspected active shooter was killed at a church in Wayne on Sunday, June 22, 2025, according to police reports.

The Wayne Police Department responded to an active shooter situation at CrossPointe Community Church around 11:15 a.m. Officers discovered that a church security guard shot and killed the suspect. One person was injured, suffering a leg wound during the incident.

The shooting occurred shortly after the church’s 10:45 a.m. service began. A police source revealed that the armed suspect approached the church but was confronted by another person in a truck who attempted to intervene. The suspect reportedly opened fire on the truck, prompting the security guard to respond.

Church members captured video footage of the chaotic scene, showing individuals fleeing and taking cover after hearing gunfire. In the video, cries to move to the back of the room are heard as fear spread among attendees.

“Everybody to the back, please, everybody come to the back. Come to the back,” an individual is heard yelling in the footage as people rushed to escape.

The church is located on Glenwood Road, situated between South Wayne and South Newburgh roads. Wayne police urge the community to avoid the area as the investigation unfolds. This story is still developing as further details emerge.