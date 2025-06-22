News
Active Shooter Killed at Wayne Church; One Person Injured
WAYNE, Mich. – A suspected active shooter was killed at a church in Wayne on Sunday, June 22, 2025, according to police reports.
The Wayne Police Department responded to an active shooter situation at CrossPointe Community Church around 11:15 a.m. Officers discovered that a church security guard shot and killed the suspect. One person was injured, suffering a leg wound during the incident.
The shooting occurred shortly after the church’s 10:45 a.m. service began. A police source revealed that the armed suspect approached the church but was confronted by another person in a truck who attempted to intervene. The suspect reportedly opened fire on the truck, prompting the security guard to respond.
Church members captured video footage of the chaotic scene, showing individuals fleeing and taking cover after hearing gunfire. In the video, cries to move to the back of the room are heard as fear spread among attendees.
“Everybody to the back, please, everybody come to the back. Come to the back,” an individual is heard yelling in the footage as people rushed to escape.
The church is located on Glenwood Road, situated between South Wayne and South Newburgh roads. Wayne police urge the community to avoid the area as the investigation unfolds. This story is still developing as further details emerge.
Recent Posts
- Bezos and Sanchez’s Venetian Wedding Sparks Protests Amidst Celebrity Excitement
- Globo’s Historic Soap Operas Fail at Key Anniversaries
- Daniel Altmaier Reaches Mallorca Open Quarterfinals After Defeating Fognini
- Tour de France 2025: Riders Prepare for Epic Showdown in Lille
- Cincinnati Man Recovers from Lyme Disease with Unique Therapies
- Brazilian João Fonseca Debuts at Eastbourne ATP 250 Tournament
- Bezos and Sanchez Set for Lavish Wedding Amid Protests in Venice
- Investors Weigh Pros and Cons of BigBear.ai Stock Amid AI Growth
- Circle and Coinbase Stocks Surge After Senate Passes GENIUS Act
- Jaiswal and Gill Lead India to 359/3 Against England at Headingley
- Naomi Osaka Faces Olga Danilovic in Bad Homburg Open Showdown
- Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton Lead ATP Tour Events in Mallorca and Eastbourne
- Safiullin Favored Over Muller in ATP Mallorca Match
- Harry Herrera Leads JRU to Victory Against Lyceum in Filoil EcoOil Cup
- NYT Connections Hints for Monday, June 23: Tips and Answers
- Exxon Mobil Stock Surges with Impressive Long-Term Gains
- Tennis Stars Gear Up for Wimbledon in Bad Homburg and Beyond
- Lottery Results for June 22, 2025: Big Wins Announced
- Latest Lottery Winning Numbers Announced for June 18, 2025
- Barcelona Nears Deal for Swedish Teen Star Roony Bardghji