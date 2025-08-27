Active Shooter Reported at Minneapolis Church, Victims Confirmed

MINNEAPOLIS — An active shooter opened fire at Annunciation Church, located at 509 W. 54th St., on Wednesday morning around 8:30 a.m. The Minneapolis Police Department has confirmed the ongoing situation.

Emergency responders, including police and paramedics, rushed to the scene as reports indicated a significant number of victims, including children. Sources provided details to KARE 11’s Lou Raguse about the alarming situation.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz stated on social media that he has been briefed about the shooting at Annunciation Catholic School, which is affiliated with the church. He confirmed that agents from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and troopers from the State Patrol are on-site alongside Minneapolis police.

“I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence,” Governor Walz wrote.

KARE 11 has multiple crews at the scene to provide updates on the developing situation and the number of victims involved.

This incident follows a violent 24 hours in Minneapolis, where three people were shot and killed in separate shootings on Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday morning, along with at least eight others suffering gunshot wounds.