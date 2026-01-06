Active Shooter Reported at US Naval Base in Port Hueneme

Port Hueneme, California – Reports have surfaced of an active shooter at the US Army Naval Base in Port Hueneme on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities confirmed they are responding to the situation, and a lockdown has been implemented at the base. Personnel have been instructed to take shelter as a precaution.

According to Tracy Lehr of News Channel 3-12, the suspected shooter is believed to be inside the medical building on the base. As of now, it remains unclear whether any shots have been fired or if there have been any injuries.

This breaking news story is developing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Local and federal authorities are on scene, working to address the situation safely and effectively.