Active shooter response in Minneapolis prompts safety concerns

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Law enforcement in south Minneapolis is responding to a possible active shooter incident on Wednesday morning. Emergency crews are stationed at the intersection of 53rd Avenue and Bryant Avenue South, near Annunciation Catholic School.

Governor Tim Walz has been briefed on the situation and expressed his concern, stating, “I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence.” Several agencies, including the FBI and Minneapolis police, are at the scene as authorities work to assess the situation.

Details remain unclear, but WCCO reporters noted a significant presence of ambulances in the area, indicating a serious emergency. A second report from KSTP confirmed multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), are also responding.

This incident follows another report of a mass shooting on Tuesday afternoon in the city. During that event, seven people were shot, with one fatality reported. The Minneapolis Police Chief described the previous incident as “deeply troubling,” revealing that a high-velocity rifle was used and emphasizing the need for community safety.

Authorities have called for anyone with information about these incidents to come forward. This remains a developing story, and updates will follow as more information becomes available.