News
Active shooter response in Minneapolis prompts safety concerns
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Law enforcement in south Minneapolis is responding to a possible active shooter incident on Wednesday morning. Emergency crews are stationed at the intersection of 53rd Avenue and Bryant Avenue South, near Annunciation Catholic School.
Governor Tim Walz has been briefed on the situation and expressed his concern, stating, “I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence.” Several agencies, including the FBI and Minneapolis police, are at the scene as authorities work to assess the situation.
Details remain unclear, but WCCO reporters noted a significant presence of ambulances in the area, indicating a serious emergency. A second report from KSTP confirmed multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), are also responding.
This incident follows another report of a mass shooting on Tuesday afternoon in the city. During that event, seven people were shot, with one fatality reported. The Minneapolis Police Chief described the previous incident as “deeply troubling,” revealing that a high-velocity rifle was used and emphasizing the need for community safety.
Authorities have called for anyone with information about these incidents to come forward. This remains a developing story, and updates will follow as more information becomes available.
Recent Posts
- Kairat Almaty Makes History in Champions League Debut
- Astrological Insights for August 28, 2025: Love, Work, and Health
- Nagelsmann Urges Players to Secure Time Ahead of World Cup
- Wilson Launches New Tennis Racket at U.S. Open
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State
- Vis Island: A Tranquil Escape Amid Crowded Attractions
- Noskova Faces Lys in US Open Round of 64 Showdown
- Shane Gillis Adds Third Show at Madison Square Garden in 2026
- Coleman Wong Makes History at US Open for Hong Kong Tennis
- Kings Island to Revive Phantom Theater with New Upgrades
- Ariana Grande Announces 2026 ‘Eternal Sunshine Tour’ Across North America and UK
- Top HBCU Football Prospects to Watch in 2026
- Cold Case Arrest in Philadelphia Mob-Style Murder After 26 Years