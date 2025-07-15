News
Active Shooter Situation in Smyrna Includes Barricaded Suspect
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WSMV) – An active shooter situation is ongoing in Smyrna on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Smyrna Police Department (SPD). The incident is located near Lee Victory Parkway at Legacy Wine & Spirits.
SPD has reported road closures on Lee Victory Parkway at Bulldog Drive and from Almaville Road in response to the situation. Police are urging the public to avoid the area.
The incident is taking place near Stewartsboro Elementary School, located just a few hundred yards away on Old Nashville Highway. Although students are currently on summer break, a spokesperson for Rutherford County Schools stated that they are in communication with law enforcement.
“Our schools are not in session because of summer break, but we are sending an alert to principals because of the situation in case we have anyone on campus,” the spokesperson said. “Our safety director is also communicating with law enforcement, and we have been told the suspect is barricaded inside a business, so they are not running loose.”
This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
