Active Shooter Situation at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – Law enforcement in south Minneapolis are responding to an active shooter situation at Annunciation Catholic School on Wednesday morning. Authorities have confirmed the shooter is contained. First responders have converged on the area around 54th Avenue between Harriet and Garfield avenues.

According to the school schedule, there was an all-school mass at 8:15 a.m. when the incident began. Gov. Tim Walz, who has been briefed on the situation, expressed his concern on social media. “I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence,” Walz said.

Multiple agencies, including the FBI, state patrol, and Minneapolis police, are on site. Officials have not released information regarding the number of victims. Families of students are advised to go to a reunification area located at the Annunciation School on 525 West 54th Street.

This incident follows a violent 24 hours in Minneapolis, during which three separate shootings resulted in three fatalities and at least eight others injured.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has acknowledged the alarming situation and confirmed that the emergency response team has been activated. “We are monitoring reports of horrific violence in south Minneapolis,” Frey stated.

As the situation develops, officials will continue to provide updates on the unfolding events.