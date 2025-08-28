No Active Threat Found After Report of Shooting at Newman Regional Health

EMPORIA, Kan. (KWCH) – The Emporia Police Department confirmed there is no active threat following a shooting report at Newman Regional Health on Thursday evening. According to police, officers were dispatched to the scene after an active shooter alarm was triggered.

Emporia Police Chief Ed Owens stated that when officers arrived, they did not find any signs of danger. “EPD responded to an active shooter alarm at Newman Regional Health. Officers thoroughly searched the premises, and it appears to be an alarm only,” he said in a news release.

The incident drew attention from the community, prompting Emporia State University to issue a warning on social media. In a post at 4:40 p.m., the university notified students and staff of a possible active shooter incident near Cora Miller Hall and Newman Regional Health. The message urged individuals in the area to adhere to the protocols: “Run. Hide. Fight. If you are off campus, remain away.”

In addition, the university provided detailed guidance for those in the vicinity. The emergency notice advised people to evacuate if safe, find a secure hiding place if unable to escape, and as a last resort, to fight back if their lives were in danger. It emphasized teamwork and surprise as important components for self-defense.

The university also instructed people to follow law enforcement’s directions upon their arrival and to call 911 if they witness any suspicious activity.

As a precaution, the atmosphere in Emporia remained tense as community members awaited further updates. Tonight marks the opening night of Emporia State University’s football program against Minot State at 7 p.m.