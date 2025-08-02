Activision Streamlines Call of Duty Access Ahead of New Release

Santa Monica, California – Activision has announced a major update for Call of Duty players, allowing them to access Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3 directly without using the Call of Duty HQ launcher. The news was shared through a brief social media post.

Players who have either Modern Warfare 2 or 3 must redownload fresh installs of the games to take advantage of this new feature. Any legacy content related to these titles within the main Call of Duty install will be automatically removed starting August 7 to free up storage space. However, the company specified that content from Call of Duty: Warzone, such as operators and weapons from MW2 and MW3, will not be affected by this change.

The Call of Duty HQ platform previously required players to log in and navigate through a Netflix-style launcher to access their desired game, a process many found cumbersome and time-consuming. Activision initially promoted HQ for its supposed benefits, such as easier file management and seamless switching between games, but the reality proved frustrating for many users.

While Activision has not elaborated on the specific reason for this change, it could be seen as a way to enhance user experience ahead of the release of the next Call of Duty game later this year.

The upcoming title, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, is being developed by Treyarch and Raven Software. General Manager Matt Cox shared their vision for a back-to-back series experience that continues the legacy of the Black Ops sub-franchise. This game will introduce new characters, including David Mason, played by Milo Ventimiglia, and Emma Kagen, portrayed by Kiernan Shipka, with Michael Rooker reprising his role of Mike Harper from Black Ops 2.

In addition to a return to familiar settings, Black Ops 7 is expected to feature multiplayer modes such as Skirmish and Overload, as well as an exciting new 20v20 wingsuit option. Details about a recent developer-only playtest were briefly leaked, inadvertently providing insights into the upcoming game.

Previously, Black Ops 6 was released as a premium game priced at $70, but this latest installment is anticipated to jump to $80 as Microsoft announced new pricing for first-party titles in the upcoming holiday season.