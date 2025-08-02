Entertainment
Activision Streamlines Call of Duty Access Ahead of New Release
Santa Monica, California – Activision has announced a major update for Call of Duty players, allowing them to access Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3 directly without using the Call of Duty HQ launcher. The news was shared through a brief social media post.
Players who have either Modern Warfare 2 or 3 must redownload fresh installs of the games to take advantage of this new feature. Any legacy content related to these titles within the main Call of Duty install will be automatically removed starting August 7 to free up storage space. However, the company specified that content from Call of Duty: Warzone, such as operators and weapons from MW2 and MW3, will not be affected by this change.
The Call of Duty HQ platform previously required players to log in and navigate through a Netflix-style launcher to access their desired game, a process many found cumbersome and time-consuming. Activision initially promoted HQ for its supposed benefits, such as easier file management and seamless switching between games, but the reality proved frustrating for many users.
While Activision has not elaborated on the specific reason for this change, it could be seen as a way to enhance user experience ahead of the release of the next Call of Duty game later this year.
The upcoming title, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, is being developed by Treyarch and Raven Software. General Manager Matt Cox shared their vision for a back-to-back series experience that continues the legacy of the Black Ops sub-franchise. This game will introduce new characters, including David Mason, played by Milo Ventimiglia, and Emma Kagen, portrayed by Kiernan Shipka, with Michael Rooker reprising his role of Mike Harper from Black Ops 2.
In addition to a return to familiar settings, Black Ops 7 is expected to feature multiplayer modes such as Skirmish and Overload, as well as an exciting new 20v20 wingsuit option. Details about a recent developer-only playtest were briefly leaked, inadvertently providing insights into the upcoming game.
Previously, Black Ops 6 was released as a premium game priced at $70, but this latest installment is anticipated to jump to $80 as Microsoft announced new pricing for first-party titles in the upcoming holiday season.
Recent Posts
- Celebrated Actress Joanna Cassidy Turns 80 in Style
- Ryan Clark and Cam Newton Clash Over Jalen Hurts Ranking
- Yankees Defeat Rays as Díaz’s Injury Sparks Trade Rumors
- Jordan Spieth Shines with 65 at Wyndham Championship
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 Launches with Discounts at Major Stores
- Lazio Faces Galatasaray in Friendly After Fenerbahce Loss
- WNBA Basketball Could Move to Boston by 2027
- Israeli Source Claims Hamas Deliberately Starving Hostages Amid Ongoing Conflict
- Boxing Legend Rahman Ali Passes Away, Leaving Lasting Legacy
- Dragon Bravo Fire Doubles in Size, Becomes Megafire at Grand Canyon
- FC Red Bull Salzburg Kicks Off Bundesliga Season Against SV Ried
- Houston Faces Possible Weekend Flooding as Rain Chances Increase
- Marv Levy Celebrates 100th Birthday with Hall of Fame Honors
- Marta Kostyuk Shakes Hands with Daria Kasatkina at Canadian Open
- Luka Dončić Signs $165 Million Extension with Lakers
- Michelsen and Tien Set for ATP Rivalry Showdown
- Tensions Rise Between Akash Deep and Ben Duckett at The Oval Test
- FDA Issues Recall Warnings for Multiple Food Products Over Allergen Risks
- Luka Dončić Reveals Dramatic Physique Transformation Ahead of New NBA Season
- Ravindra Jadeja Sets New Record in Test Series Against England