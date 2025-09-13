Actor Charged in Road Rage Shooting Near Stockton University

GALLOWAY TWP., N.J. (WPVI) — An actor faces serious charges after a road rage shooting prompted a lockdown at Stockton University on Thursday, September 11.

Ernest Wesley Heinz, 46, from Port Republic, has been charged with attempted homicide following an incident that occurred at about 12:52 p.m. on W. Jimmie Leeds Road. Police say the shooting took place during a confrontation at a red light between two vehicles.

Capt. Mark D'Esposito of the Galloway Township Police Department described the altercation, stating, “As they approached the light, the male yelled at her, reached his hand out the window, and fired a single shot.” The victim, Maritza Arias-Galva, reported that she had her turn signal on when Heinz allegedly cut her off.

Arias-Galva also told police that after he cursed at her and threatened her life, he fired a shot that struck her in the face. Police found her with a wound to her upper nose but noted, “Fortunately, it didn’t look like it caught anything major, and she was able to maintain consciousness and speak to our officers,” D’Esposito said.

After the shooting, Heinz fled the scene heading north on Vera King Ferris Drive, which runs through Stockton University’s campus. Authorities were able to locate him later that day at a residence in the Blue Heron Pines Development.

Multiple search warrants were executed at various residences connected to Heinz as part of the ongoing investigation, which involved the execution of search warrants on three homes and two vehicles. A shelter-in-place order was issued for the campus during this time but was lifted after three hours.

Stockton University President Joe Bertolino expressed his support for the safety of the university community, noting in a letter, “The decision to issue the directive was made out of an abundance of caution.” He praised the students and staff for their cooperation during the incident.

Heinz is currently held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility and is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing next week. Attempts to reach his family or attorney for comment were unsuccessful. The university resumed regular operations the day after the incident.