Actor Christopher Briney and Isabel Machado Celebrate Four-Year Relationship

NEW YORK, NY – Christopher Briney, known for his role in the popular series “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” has been in a loving relationship with Isabel Machado since 2021. The couple, who met while studying at Pace University, has been making headlines for their strong bond.

Briney, 23, and Machado recently celebrated their relationship milestone, marking four years together. The actor took to Instagram last June to share a heartfelt message commemorating their one-year anniversary. He posted a throwback photo from their college days with the caption, “A whole year? I could never want anything else.”

Known for their public affection, the couple has made numerous appearances together, including the recent premiere of the third season of Briney’s show. Their openness and love for each other have resonated with fans, drawing attention to their relationship.

In an interview earlier this year, Machado discussed the foundation of their relationship. “We were roommates first,” she said, emphasizing the importance of their close quarters during their time in college. Briney echoed this sentiment, noting that living together helped solidify their bond. “We knew that we could do it,” he remarked.

Their supportive relationship continues to thrive nearly five years later. Both Briney and Machado believe that their compatibility and encouragement for each other’s endeavors are key to their success. “If it’s a hell yes, it’s a hell yes,” Briney explained, stressing how they back one another in all aspects of their lives.

Overall, the couple’s relationship serves as a positive example of love and partnership in the public eye, with fans eager to see what comes next for them.