Actor Derek Dixon Details Terrifying Lawsuit Against Tyler Perry for Harassment

Los Angeles, CA – Actor Derek Dixon has described the process of bringing his recent sexual harassment and assault lawsuit against Tyler Perry as “terrifying.” In his first interview since filing the $260 million claim in Los Angeles Superior Court on June 13, he emphasized his need to speak out, stating, “I couldn’t just let him get away with this.”

Dixon, who starred in Perry’s shows The Oval and Ruthless, contends that he faced several unwanted sexual advances from the mogul, including an incident where Perry allegedly groped him and another where he snuck into Dixon’s bed. “Everyone deserves to go to work and do their job without their boss trying to have sex with them,” Dixon added. “My goal is to help ensure that the next generation of actors and creatives don’t have to choose between their dreams and their dignity.”

In response, Matthew Boyd, Perry’s lawyer, labeled Dixon’s claims as a “scam” and stated, “Tyler will not be shaken down and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail.”

Dixon, who began acting in high school, first met Perry in 2019 while working for an event company coordinating a party. Perry later invited him to audition for a role, which Dixon initially accepted without knowledge of Perry’s sexual intentions.

In January 2020, during a private drinking session at Perry’s home, Dixon alleges Perry climbed into his bed and began rubbing his thigh, leading Dixon to make clear his disinterest at the time. From that point on, he claims Perry began a pattern of consistent texting and unwelcome sexual comments.

The situation escalated in June 2021 when Perry invited Dixon over under the pretense of discussing a script. Instead, Dixon alleges that Perry forcefully groped him and disregarded his clear objections, leading Dixon to fear for his safety.

Dixon struggled with the decision to file a lawsuit, worrying about the repercussions on his career. He stated, “All those years of trying to be an actor would just go up in smoke.” Despite this, he ultimately felt compelled to speak out for himself and others who might face similar situations. “The fact that I’m an actor doesn’t make me any less an employee,” he noted. He filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in June 2024 after quitting his role on Perry’s show.

As he navigates the repercussions of his lawsuit, Dixon stressed the importance of standing up against such behavior, highlighting the negative reactions that often deter others from coming forward. “This is why people, especially men, don’t come forward,” he said. “I knew it would be awful. And I was right.”