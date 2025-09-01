Actor Duhamel Reflects on Joy of Fatherhood

Los Angeles, CA – Actor Josh Duhamel, 52, shares his joy of fatherhood in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. Duhamel, who has two sons—Axl, 12, from his previous marriage to singer Fergie, and Shepherd, 19 months, with his wife Audra Mari—expressed how becoming a dad has changed his life.

“There’s always something new,” Duhamel said, discussing his partnership with a company for their new video series. He continued, “I just love being a dad. I love every single milestone.”

In the interview, Duhamel described how each of his sons has their unique interests and personalities. He noted that Shepherd, who is influenced by his grandfather’s love for cars, shows a keen interest in driving. “He just loves cars, and all he wants to do is get up in the seat and just pretend like he’s driving,” Duhamel said.

In contrast, Axl is less interested in cars and more focused on sports. “He’s more about soccer and basketball stats,” Duhamel added. He appreciates the differences, stating, “That’s the beauty of genetics. They all come out a little bit different.”

Duhamel enjoys being a father to his boys but expressed a desire for a daughter as well. He praised Mari, 31, saying, “She’s a great role model, and hopefully we have another one. Hopefully a girl, maybe another boy. We’ll see.”