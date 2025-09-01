Entertainment
Actor Duhamel Reflects on Joy of Fatherhood
Los Angeles, CA – Actor Josh Duhamel, 52, shares his joy of fatherhood in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. Duhamel, who has two sons—Axl, 12, from his previous marriage to singer Fergie, and Shepherd, 19 months, with his wife Audra Mari—expressed how becoming a dad has changed his life.
“There’s always something new,” Duhamel said, discussing his partnership with a company for their new video series. He continued, “I just love being a dad. I love every single milestone.”
In the interview, Duhamel described how each of his sons has their unique interests and personalities. He noted that Shepherd, who is influenced by his grandfather’s love for cars, shows a keen interest in driving. “He just loves cars, and all he wants to do is get up in the seat and just pretend like he’s driving,” Duhamel said.
In contrast, Axl is less interested in cars and more focused on sports. “He’s more about soccer and basketball stats,” Duhamel added. He appreciates the differences, stating, “That’s the beauty of genetics. They all come out a little bit different.”
Duhamel enjoys being a father to his boys but expressed a desire for a daughter as well. He praised Mari, 31, saying, “She’s a great role model, and hopefully we have another one. Hopefully a girl, maybe another boy. We’ll see.”
Recent Posts
- Halloween Horror Nights 2025 Delivers Frights with Iconic Haunted Houses
- Kings Island Revives Phantom Theater with Modern Upgrades
- Disney Cruise Line Introduces New Themed Lounges and Signature Drinks
- Muchova and Kostyuk Clash in US Open’s Fourth Round Showdown
- Cleveland Air Show Honors Local Leader with Thrilling Ride
- Gunter Police Warn Residents Ahead of Dove Hunting Season
- 2025 NFL Win Projections: Who Will Rise or Fall This Season?
- Nintendo Switch 2 Enhances Kirby’s Adventure in New Edition
- Travis Kelce Launches Fashion Line Days After Engagement to Taylor Swift
- Texas Coach Reflects on Changes Following Loss to Ohio State
- Love and Addiction: A Writer’s Tumultuous Journey With a Terminal Partner
- Concerns Grow Over Switch 2 Port Performance Ahead of Launch
- Charleston Residents Struggle to Pronounce Rhode Island Town Names
- Nationwide Protests Planned for Labor Day Amid Rising Tensions in California
- Surf Abu Dhabi: A New Wave of Luxury Experiences
- Gen Z Redefines Work: Career Minimalism Takes Over by 2025
- AI Revolution Creates Job Challenges for Younger Workers, Study Finds
- Many Restaurants and Stores Open on Labor Day Weekend
- 11-Year-Old Shot During Doorbell Ditch Prank in Houston
- Coco Gauff Faces Naomi Osaka in Thrilling US Open Showdown