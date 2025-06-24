Entertainment
Actor Gailard Sartain, Star of Hee Haw, Dies at 81
TULSA, Oklahoma — Gailard Sartain, a beloved character actor known for his role on the country variety show Hee Haw, has died at the age of 81. Sartain passed away on Thursday of natural causes at his home, according to his wife, Mary Jo Sartain.
Mary Jo Sartain humorously noted, “Actually, he died of silliness,” reflecting her husband’s larger-than-life personality. Sartain enjoyed a career spanning several decades and was noted for both his comedic and dramatic roles.
Born in Tulsa on September 18, 1943, he began his career in local television before making his mark nationally. Sartain joined Hee Haw in 1972, where he played various characters, including Orville the cook and clerk Maynard, for nearly 20 years. He also performed on the show Hee Haw Honeys from 1978 to 1979 alongside stars like Kathie Lee Gifford.
Sartain’s film career included notable roles in The Buddy Holly Story (1978), Mississippi Burning (1988), and several movies alongside actor Jim Varney in the Ernest series. His varied performances showcased his talent beyond comedy, particularly in the serious roles that marked a pivotal point in his career.
Throughout his career, Sartain appeared in nine films directed by Alan Rudolph, including Roadie (1980) and Love at Large (1990). He often expressed gratitude for his collaborations with talented directors, stating in a 2017 interview, “I enjoyed working with Rudolph because he would just turn me loose.”
His filmography also featured appearances in The Grifters (1990), Ali (2001), and many others before retiring after 2005’s Elizabethtown. Sartain also had a career in illustration, having worked as an assistant to notable illustrator Paul Davis.
Sartain is survived by his wife, Mary Jo, their three children, Sarah, Esther, and Ben; granddaughter Chloe; and great-grandson Teddy. His family will continue to cherish his legacy and humor.
