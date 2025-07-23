Actor Hauser Welcomes Third Child with Wife Amy Boland Hauser

Los Angeles, CA — Actor Jeremy Hauser, known for his role in ‘Black Bird,’ welcomed his third child, a daughter named Isla Grace, with wife Amy Boland Hauser on Sunday, July 20. Their daughter was born at 2:43 a.m., weighing 8 pounds, 3 ounces, and measuring 20 inches long.

Amy shared the exciting news on social media, expressing her joy by stating, “She arrived 6 years and 1 day after our first date — a sweet, full-circle reminder of God’s perfect timing.” In her heartfelt caption, she explained the inspiration behind their daughter’s name. “Isla, a name of calm and peace — a tranquil isle where worries cease,” she wrote.

Amy also described Isla’s middle name, saying, “Grace, a name so soft, so kind — a heart of goodness and a giving mind.” She concluded her post with gratitude, stating, “Welcome to the world, Isla Grace. You are already so deeply loved.”

The couple had previously announced their pregnancy in January with a joint social media post showcasing a sonogram on a onesie labeled “grand finale.” Their sons Jonah, 2, and Harris, 3, wore shirts stating “the original” and “the sequel,” highlighting their excitement for the newest addition. “We’re excited to share that the Hauser Family ‘Grand Finale’ will arrive late summer 2025!” they wrote.

Jeremy Hauser, balancing his career with family life, reiterated his commitment to being a present father and husband. In a prior interview, he emphasized the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle for his family. He said, “I intend to be around for a long time for my kids and my wife.”

The family continues to celebrate Isla’s arrival, sharing their joy with fans and followers alike.