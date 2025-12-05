Entertainment
Actor Kit Harington Joins Hulu’s ‘Count My Lies’ Limited Series
Los Angeles, CA — Actor Kit Harington has joined the cast of Hulu’s upcoming limited series, Count My Lies, based on Sophie Stava’s debut novel. He will star alongside Lindsay Lohan and Shailene Woodley in the project produced by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, known for their work on This Is Us.
In Count My Lies, Woodley portrays Sloane Caraway, a compulsive liar who with a series of fabrications, secures a nanny position for the enchanting Violet, played by Lohan, and Jay Lockhart, Harington’s character. The story unfolds as Sloane discovers the dark secrets within the seemingly perfect family household, leading to explosive repercussions.
The pilot for the series is set to be directed by Antonio Campos, and both Lohan and Woodley will serve as executive producers along with Harington and Scott Morgan through The Walk-Up Company. The show will be produced by 20th Television, marking a significant collaboration for the creators.
Harington is best known for his role as Jon Snow in HBO’s Game of Thrones. His recent credits include the Apple TV movie The Family Plan 2 and a recurring role in the Netflix comedy series Too Much. He is also set to reprise his role as Sir Henry Muck in the fourth season of HBO’s Industry, premiering January 11.
The book, Count My Lies, was released in March 2025 and quickly became a Good Morning America book club pick. The plot captivates readers with its exploration of lies and secrets, establishing a thrilling narrative expected to resonate strongly with Hulu audiences.
While no official release date has been announced for the series, Count My Lies continues to generate buzz as a highly anticipated addition to Hulu’s growing slate of original programming.
