News
Actor Matthias Schoenaerts Sentenced for Driving Offenses
Beringen, Belgium – Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts has been sentenced to six months in prison for driving offenses, according to the Belgian news agency Belga. The sentencing occurred in absentia after Schoenaerts failed to appear in court.
The ruling stems from two incidents in April 2024, where Schoenaerts was caught riding a motorbike without a valid license. The actor was already banned from driving due to a previous conviction in 2021 related to driving offenses.
In addition to the prison time, Schoenaerts has been fined €4,000 and faces a renewed one-year driving ban. Belga reported the actor was required to take remedial driving exams but failed to complete them.
Luc De Cleir, a court spokesperson, commented on the ruling, stating that Schoenaerts is unlikely to serve time behind bars, as he has the option to appeal the decision. The actor has a notable history with the law, with eleven prior convictions for various driving offenses.
Last month, police detained Schoenaerts again in Pelt, Belgium, for driving without a license. During this incident, he allegedly refused to take a breathalyzer test and exhibited aggressive behavior while his vehicle was being towed.
Schoenaerts, who is set to star in DC‘s upcoming film ‘Supergirl‘ as the villain Krem of the Yellow Hills, is facing a critical period as he balances legal challenges with his acting career. His next film is scheduled for release on June 26, 2026.
This ongoing legal saga may impact his ability to participate in promotional events for ‘Supergirl.’
