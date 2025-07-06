Actor Michael Madsen Dies Suddenly at 67 in Malibu Home

Malibu, California – Actor Michael Madsen, known for his roles in films like ‘Reservoir Dogs’ and ‘Kill Bill,’ has died at age 67. He was found unresponsive in his home on Thursday morning, July 3, 2025, according to his representatives.

His family believes he suffered cardiac arrest. A representative confirmed he died peacefully in his sleep, with no signs of foul play detected at the scene.

Virginia Madsen, Michael’s younger sister, shared her grief in a statement. ‘My brother Michael has left the stage,’ she wrote. ‘He was thunder and velvet. Mischief wrapped in tenderness… a father, a son, a brother – etched in contradiction, tempered by love that left its mark.’

At the time of his death, Michael Madsen was reportedly working on a new book titled ‘Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems,’ which is currently being edited. He had also been involved in several independent films, including ‘Resurrection Road’ and ‘Cookbook for Southern Housewives.’

The actor’s 19-year-old son, Luke Madsen, honored his father in a touching Instagram post, recalling him as his ‘hero’ and the ‘coolest, most badass human.’ Luke reflected on the special bond they shared, stating, ‘My Hero Wore A Cowboy Hat.’ His emotional tribute continues to resonate with fans and friends alike.

Madsen was a familiar face in Hollywood, frequently collaborating with notable director Quentin Tarantino. He gained fame in the early 1990s, especially for his portrayal of Mr. Blonde in ‘Reservoir Dogs.’ His ability to embody tough personas, alongside moments of tenderness, left a lasting impression on audiences.

Despite personal challenges, including the tragic loss of his son Hudson in 2022 and struggles with addiction, Madsen continued to work and contribute to the film industry up until his death.

Tributes have poured in from co-stars and fans alike, with actor Harvey Keitel calling him ‘another great American poet.’ Madsen is survived by his sister Virginia, his remaining children, and many fans who will remember his iconic performances.