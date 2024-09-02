Actor Obi Ndefo Passes Away at 51

Obi Ndefo, an actor recognized for his contributions to television, has died at the age of 51. The news of his passing was made public by his sister, Nkem Ndefo, in a heartfelt Facebook post on Saturday, August 31, where she expressed her sorrow over the loss of her younger brother.

No specific details regarding the cause of death have been disclosed at this time. Obi had previously faced significant health challenges following a life-altering accident in 2019, when he was struck by a drunk driver in Los Angeles, resulting in the amputation of both his legs above the knee.

Despite these setbacks, Obi maintained a positive outlook on life. He continued his career as a yoga teacher and described his approach to adversity with grace, stating, “This is just so horrendous what happened to me, why would I compound this by feeling bad about it?”

Obi Ndefo was a graduate of Yale University’s drama school, with an acting career featuring roles in numerous television series. He made appearances on popular shows including Dawson's Creek, Stargate SG-1, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and The West Wing, showcasing his versatility across genres.

His most notable role was as Bodie Wells, the brother-in-law to Joey Potter on Dawson’s Creek. Following the announcement of his passing, his co-star, Mary-Margaret Humes, shared a tribute on Instagram, reflecting on his enduring spirit and the love they shared.

In addition to his acting career, Obi Ndefo was the founder of the non-profit Arts Alliance for Humanity, which focused on supporting arts education in public schools and communities.