Actor Park Reflects on Emotional Farewell to Hyun-ju in Squid Game

SEOL, South Korea — Actor Park, known for her role as Hyun-ju in Netflix’s “Squid Game,” shared her emotional experience filming the character’s death scene in Season 3. The pivotal moment, which occurs unexpectedly early in the season, left a deep impact not only on the audience but on Park as well.

During an interview, Park recounted how director Hwang Dong-hyuk challenged her to portray a profound moment of vulnerability. “When Hyun-ju slips away from the camera, could you have one tear roll down your face?” she remembers him saying. To her surprise, she completed the scene in just one take, earning applause from the crew.

Hyun-ju was first introduced in Season 2, as a key player in a deadly game, with dreams of using the cash prize to fund her gender-affirming surgery. Park expressed her attachment to this character, saying, “It was hard for me to say goodbye to her, because I thought she would last longer. I think she died earlier than she should have, so it’s a shame.”

As the story unfolds, Hyun-ju joins forces with Seong Gi-hun, becoming an essential figure in a rebellion. In Episode 2 of the final season, players face a harsh choice: kill others or be killed. Hyun-ju teams up with Jang Geum-ja and Kim Jun-hee, showcasing her skills from her military training, leading to a sequence of heartbreaking decisions.

Pleading for Hyun-ju’s motivations, Park revealed, “Her focus shifted from wanting money for surgery to a desire to protect the weaker women and the newborn baby.” This transformation highlights the character’s growth and depth through the brutal game.

The emotional climax arrives when Hyun-ju makes a sacrificial decision to help her teammates, culminating in a tragic outcome. “I remember limping and being very bloody, and it felt very sad. The scene where Jun-hee gives birth was very special; it signifies life and hope,” Park reflected.

Throughout filming the tense action scenes, Park trained rigorously, working closely with a skilled actor who had extensive martial arts experience. Despite the intense nature of her character, Park wanted Hyun-ju to retain her compassion, which drove her resistance to violence and need to protect others.

In a striking revelation, Park shared that Hwang sought a balance between toughness and beauty for Hyun-ju, taking several takes to perfect the visual storytelling in her action sequences. Viewers will catch a glimpse of Hyun-ju’s strength and spirit as she fights for survival while embracing her moral compass.

“Every time she’s stabbing someone, she’s looking away because she doesn’t want to see that she’s actually killing someone,” Park revealed during the interview, emphasizing the character’s inherent heart.

The vibrant set design for the hide-and-seek game added a layer of meaning, meant to represent the ocean—a symbol of life and birth. This setting perfectly matched the pivotal moment of Jun-hee giving birth, amplifying the emotional stakes for the characters.

As Park concluded her reflection, she noted how difficult it was to part with Hyun-ju, a character cherished by fans globally. “It’s critical that everyone, regardless of identity, receives love and respect. That’s the positive light I hope people see in her,” she stated, wishing for greater acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community.

The thread of solidarity among women displayed throughout this storyline resonated with Park, reminding her of the power of unity. As Geum-ja and Hyun-ju supported each other, she expressed hope that viewers might also find warmth in their shared struggles.

This interview has been edited and condensed.