Actor Reveals Shocking Infidelity Details in Recent Interview

Miami, Florida — In a recent special edition of Canela TV’s ‘Secretos Ocultos El Aftershow’, actor Gil made striking revelations about his past relationship with actress Ximena Duque.

During the interview aired on August 31, 2025, Gil described his relationship with Duque as ‘very beautiful and long.’ However, he also confessed to experiencing infidelity during their romance.

When asked about his past, Gil claimed that Duque was unfaithful to him while he was in Spain filming a series. ‘I had to go to Spain, and while there, our relationship began to fracture a bit. Upon returning to Miami, I found out she had cheated on me with Carlos Ponce,’ he stated.

His comments surprised the show’s hosts, as Gil recounted a conversation he had with Ponce. ‘He called me to ask why I was looking for her. I told him, “Wait, the person who got into my relationship was you. We were together,”’ Gil remarked.

In addition to the shocking confession, Gil mentioned that Duque had told Ponce they were no longer a couple. ‘Yes, we were together. I have all the evidence,’ he insisted.

Gil’s revelations did not stop there. He also hinted at another instance of infidelity. ‘Over time, I learned they ended things for the same reason; she cheated on him too. She was not the right woman for me,’ he concluded.

His revelations drew mixed reactions on social media, with many criticizing Gil for naming names. Comments ranged from ‘Not a real man’ to ‘He should have kept it private out of respect.’ The debate continues as fans question the need for such public disclosures.