Actor Vikas Sethi Passes Away at 48 Due to Cardiac Arrest

Renowned television actor Vikas Sethi, widely known for his performances in popular shows such as ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi‘ and ‘Kahiin To Hoga,’ has tragically passed away at the age of 48.

Sethi reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and was found deceased in his sleep. He was taken to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai where the news of his passing was confirmed.

Delnaaz Irani, an actress who recently worked with Vikas in an advertisement, expressed her shock and sadness upon hearing the news. She mentioned that they had reconnect after many years during the commercial shoot, and he appeared to be in good health.

Vikas Sethi, who had a successful career in both television and film, is best remembered for his roles in ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay,’ ‘Hamari Betiyoon Ka Vivaa,’ and more. In recent years, he was seen in shows such as ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ and ‘Yeh Vada Raha.’

In addition to his television roles, Vikas appeared in several films, including ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham‘ and ‘Deewaanapan.’ He was also known for participating in the dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye‘ with his then-wife, Amita.

Sethi is survived by his wife Jhanvi and their twin sons, who were born in June 2021. The family has yet to issue an official statement regarding his untimely passing.

Following the news of Vikas Sethi’s death, fans and fellow actors took to social media to express their condolences and memories of the beloved actor.