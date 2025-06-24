Actors Johansson and Bailey Share Red Carpet Kiss at Premiere

NEW YORK, NY — Scarlett Johansson and John Bailey shared a moment on the red carpet at the New York premiere of their film, “Jurassic World Rebirth,” on June 23. The 40-year-old Johansson and 37-year-old Bailey turned heads when they kissed briefly, capturing the attention of fans and media alike.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Bailey expressed his beliefs about showing affection, stating, “I believe in being able to show love in all different ways. And if you can’t kiss your friends… life’s too short not to.” This public display of affection marks one of several moments between the two at promotional events.

Bailey sported a white scoop neck t-shirt paired with a light gray cardigan and trousers, while Johansson dazzled in an ivory gown adorned with floral appliques. Her form-fitting dress featured a corseted bodice, enhancing her silhouette and styled elegantly with her ensemble.

This is not the first time the pair has shared a kiss on the red carpet; they were also seen kissing at the film’s London premiere earlier in the week. Despite the affectionate moments, Bailey identifies as openly gay, and Johansson has been married to comedian Colin Jost for four years.

Bailey recently discussed the significance of co-starring in a major film as an out gay actor. He acknowledged the historical challenges faced by LGBTQ+ actors in the industry, stating, “There’s the weight of history. Any sort of sense of prejudice against sexuality is something to fight against.”

Jurassic World Rebirth is set five years after the events of the 2022 film, following Johansson’s character, Zora, on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world’s largest dinosaurs. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 2.