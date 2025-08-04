Actress Eva Amurri Launches New Home Renovation Show

WESTPORT, Conn. — Actress Eva Amurri is embarking on a new chapter in her career with a home renovation series focused on a property in Westport, Connecticut. The show, which will highlight the design and construction process, marks a significant shift for Amurri, known for her roles in films such as ‘Saved’ and ‘Middle of Nowhere.’

The decision to dive into home renovation came during the pandemic when Amurri, facing industry shutdowns, sought new avenues for her creativity and income. ‘Everything I’ve done in my entire career, or maybe I should say all of my careers, I’ve just jumped in head-first,’ she told PEOPLE in a recent interview.

Amurri is teaming up with construction expert Chris O’Dell, whom she met eight years ago while renovating her former home. ‘The project took two years, and I feel like when you’re working with someone for two years… it’s kind of a make it or break it,’ she said, reflecting on their working relationship.

Periodically crossed paths again during the pandemic, O’Dell suggested they collaborate on a home project, leading to the idea of an ultra-smart home that blends wellness and technology. ‘And then I thought, why don’t we do a show about this?’ Amurri recalled.

As the star, director, and producer of the series, Amurri is keen on depicting the renovation journey in real time. ‘What’s frustrating about typical home renovation shows is that they come out after the house is built,’ she noted. ‘I wanted to show this in real time.’

Amurri’s path to this venture has been shaped by her personal journey, including her experiences of divorce and motherhood. With three children to support, she transitioned from acting to focusing on her lifestyle brand, Happily Eva After. ‘I wanted to be in control of my own destiny,’ she explained.

The renovation project symbolizes her resilience and growth since launching her brand a decade ago. Despite facing challenges, Amurri feels a renewed sense of motivation and inspiration from her new endeavor. ‘I just kept going and evolving and changing.’

Reflecting on her past and the lessons learned, Amurri maintains an optimistic outlook. ‘I’m extremely motivated and inspired because I’m doing something really new,’ she concluded.