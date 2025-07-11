Actress Janelle James Shares Perfect Day in Philly

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Janelle James, known for her role as Melissa Schemmenti on ABC’s hit show Abbott Elementary, opened up about her favorite things to do in her adopted city, Philadelphia. The comedian described her ideal day in the City of Brotherly Love while preparing for a three-night performance from July 11-13.

James, affectionately called “the Philly people’s princess” by fans, expressed her affection for the city, saying, “It’s like a warm hug every time I go there.” She embraces her character’s South Philly persona, which was penned by West Philly native Quinta Brunson. “Philly is my favorite place to do stand-up now,” she said.

For her perfect day, James starts with coffee, sipping a pot of decaf to keep herself in check. “Otherwise, nobody would be able to tolerate me,” she joked. She enjoys the outdoors and would spend time at the Philadelphia Zoo or biking along the Schuylkill River.

When it comes to lunch, she mentioned wanting to grab a bite at Angelo’s in South Philly. “I got a pie and a calzone when I was there, and next time, I will try different flavors,” she said. Post-lunch, Rittenhouse Square is a must-visit for her, especially for the weekend art fairs.

“I’ll need to do at least one complete lap and buy something for me and [Abbott co-star] Sheryl Lee Ralph,” James added. Shopping at Nordstrom Rack and a newly discovered Bloomingdale’s outlet also made her list of activities.

Of course, her perfect day isn’t complete without attending a Phillies or Eagles game. “If I can get to an Eagles game in Philly, my life will be complete,” she emphasized. She dreams of tailgating with friends and enjoying food from Hammonton’s Mannino’s Cannoli Express, a passion from her time as grand marshal at last year’s Italian American Heritage Parade.

After the game, a visit to Chickie’s & Pete’s for their famous Crabfries is essential, where she hopes to catch up with CEO Pete Ciarrocchi. James also mentioned enjoying time with 6abc anchor Alicia Vitarelli at Fiorella Pasta, ending her day on a high note. “I don’t know why my day includes so many restaurants,” she laughed. With two extra days planned in Philly, she looks forward to indulging in more local favorites like John’s Roast Pork and Tommy DiNic’s.