Entertainment
Actress Lynn Hamilton, Known for Sanford and Son, Dies at 95
CHICAGO, Illinois — Lynn Hamilton, the actress best known for her role as Fred Sanford’s girlfriend on the classic sitcom Sanford and Son, has died at the age of 95. Hamilton passed away Thursday of natural causes at her home, her former manager, Rev. Calvin Carson, confirmed.
Born on April 25, 1930, in Yazoo City, Mississippi, Hamilton moved to Chicago at the age of four. She graduated from the Goodman School of Drama Theater and faced early challenges as a Black actress in a predominantly white industry.
Hamilton’s most notable work includes her role as Vivian Potter in the NBC daytime drama Generations, which aired from 1989 to 1991, and as Cissie Johnson in the syndicated soap Dangerous Women from 1991 to 1992. She also starred in the 1979 miniseries Roots: The Next Generations and had memorable appearances in popular TV shows like 227 and The Practice.
She made her screen debut in John Cassavetes’ 1959 film Shadows and had roles in several films including Leadbelly and Legal Eagles. Known for her portrayal of Donna Harris on Sanford and Son, Hamilton first appeared on the show in February 1972. Her dynamic on-screen relationship with Redd Foxx was a defining feature of the series.
Throughout her career, Hamilton faced industry barriers but continued to perform in theater and television, even touring internationally. She was married to poet and playwright Frank Jenkins from 1964 until his death in 2014, collaborating on various stage works.
Hamilton leaves behind a rich legacy in television and theater, remembered for her talent and grace. She will be missed by fans and colleagues alike.
