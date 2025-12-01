Actress Monaghan Refuses to Ditch Heels for Film Roles

LOS ANGELES, CA — Actress Michelle Monaghan, known for her role in ‘The White Lotus,’ recently shared her strong stance on wearing heels during an interview with ‘The Hollywood Reporter‘ on November 29, 2025.

At 49, Monaghan reflected on past experiences in Hollywood where actresses were often expected to compromise their height for male co-stars. She recounted a scene from the 2010 film ‘Somewhere‘ directed by Sofia Coppola, where she recalled sharing the screen with actor Stephen Dorff.

“The only detail that I do remember from that scene is the apple box he’s standing on because he’s shorter than I am. It’s that classic Hollywood moment of, ‘This is an issue. You’re going to have to take off your heels,'” Monaghan said in the interview.

However, she made it clear that those days are behind her. “I don’t do that anymore. There was a period in my career where that was expected of actresses, but now I think they just know better,” Monaghan said. “I’m not going to take my shoes off for anybody — unless it’s for sound.”

Monaghan stars in the recently released ‘The Family Plan 2,’ which premiered on Apple TV on November 21, 2025. The sequel features Monaghan and co-star Ken Marino returning as Dan and Jessica, a couple navigating a chaotic holiday vacation filled with surprises.

The official synopsis describes the film as an international game of cat-and-mouse, where Dan’s vacation plans unravel due to a mysterious figure from his past, resulting in thrilling car chases and bank heists set across scenic European locations.

<p“Working with Ken is wonderful,” Monaghan told 'PEOPLE,' expressing her appreciation for their on-screen chemistry. “We really have a nice time working with each other. We really enjoy each other's company.”

She also shared her excitement about filming in London and Paris, saying, “Just to see that they were going international this time around, of course, appealed to me personally, as well as professionally.” The actress described the experience as a unique opportunity to embrace the holiday spirit in iconic locations.