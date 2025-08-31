Entertainment
Actress Priya Marathe Dies at 38 After Cancer Battle
NEW DELHI, India — Actress Priya Marathe, known for her roles in popular series like Pavitra Rishta, passed away on August 31, 2025, at her home in Mira Road, Mumbai. She was 38 years old and had been battling cancer for two years.
Marathe breathed her last on Sunday morning after a long struggle with the illness. Despite undergoing treatment, her condition continued to deteriorate, leading to her untimely demise, as reported by local news outlet Maharashtra Times.
Born on April 23, 1987, in Mumbai, Priya became a beloved figure in both Marathi and Hindi television. She gained fame for her role as Varsha in Pavitra Rishta, a series that became a household name. In addition, she portrayed Vidya Bali in Kasamh Se and Jyoti Malhotra in Bade Acche Lagte Hain, further cementing her status in the industry.
Marathe first appeared on television in 2008 with the Marathi series Ya Sukhano Ya. She also participated in the first season of Comedy Circus, showcasing her versatility as both an actress and a stand-up comedian.
She enjoyed a prosperous career, taking on various roles in shows like Char Divas Sasuche, Tu Tithe Me, and Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji. Fans remember her for her natural acting style and warm personality.
Despite a brief recovery that allowed her to travel internationally for a theatre tour, her health declined again, leading her to take a break from acting in 2023. That year, she announced her departure from the show Tuzech Mi Geet Gaat Aahe due to health concerns, stating, “I received great love for my role, but I must prioritize my health.”
Marathe is survived by her husband, Shantanu Moghe, who she married in 2012. Following her passing, social media has been flooded with tributes from fans and fellow actors, expressing shock and grief over her loss.
Her contributions to the entertainment industry will be deeply missed, with many remembering her not just as a talented actress but as a vibrant spirit who fought valiantly against her illness.
