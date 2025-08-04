Entertainment
Actress Reflects on Bob Dylan’s Impact on Her Life
LONDON, UK — For many music fans, the journey to appreciating Bob Dylan is transformative. Emilia Clarke, best known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s *Game of Thrones*, understands this shift deeply. She describes a pivotal moment when she finally grasped the brilliance of Dylan’s music.
“There’s life pre-liking Bob Dylan and post-liking Bob Dylan,” Clarke said in a recent interview. This realization often comes at different stages in life. While some discover Dylan’s genius early, others may take years or, in some instances, never connect with his work.
Clarke, who grew up surrounded by Dylan fans, initially struggled to appreciate his music. She likens her journey to learning to like olives, saying, “It took me a while to get there.” Eventually, she found that Dylan’s songs offer profound insights into life’s questions.
The actress shared her connection to Dylan’s song “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright,” from his 1963 album *The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan*. “This is an incredibly important song for me. It’s my past, my present, my future—the whole shebang,” Clarke remarked.
“Don’t Think Twice” was penned in 1962 and was initially a B-side to Dylan’s iconic “Blowin’ in the Wind.” Although not a cover, it drew inspiration from a song by folk singer Paul Clayton, who helped shape Dylan’s early style.
Though Clarke has been less visible in the film industry since *Game of Thrones* ended in 2019, she is gearing up for several upcoming projects, including a role in the new series *Criminal*, based on a Marvel comic. The show, which features Charlie Hunnam, focuses on several generations of criminal families linked by murder and is set to debut on Amazon Prime later this year.
Recent Posts
- Trump Claims Job Report Revisions Are a ‘Scam,’ Fires BLS Commissioner
- England Nears Victory in Tense Fifth Test Against India
- Nintendo to Showcase Metroid Prime 4 at Fan Expo Canada 2025
- David Roach, Singer of Junkyard, Dies at 59 After Cancer Battle
- Lottery Results for Cash4Life and Other Draw Games Released
- Jaiswal’s Century Leads India to Series-Balancing Position Against England
- Cleveland Browns Claim Former Falcons Tackle Zierer Off Waivers
- Severe Storm Hits Cheyenne, Causes Extensive Damage with Hail and Funnel Clouds
- Barcelona Seeks Third Straight Win Against Daegu FC in Pre-Season
- Hints and Answers for Today’s NYT Connections Puzzle Revealed
- Severe Storms Hit North Texas as Heat Returns Next Week
- Macon Man Arrested for Stealing Lottery Tickets from Local Gas Stations
- Air Quality Alerts Issued Across Midwest and Northeast Due to Canadian Wildfires
- 20-Year-Old Student Detained by ICE After Visa Hearing in NYC
- Noah Hawley Brings Alien Franchise to TV with New Series
- Ioan Gruffudd Remembers Julian McMahon and Their Fantastic Four Legacy
- Navigating Workplace Injuries: A Guide to Charlotte Workers Compensation Lawyers
- Josh Allen Discusses MVP Award and Team Goals Ahead of New Season
- Danone Sues Chobani Over Trademark Infringement in Cold Brew Packaging
- Compensation Scheme For Car Finance Mis-Selling Set To Launch Next Year