Actress Reflects on Bob Dylan’s Impact on Her Life

LONDON, UK — For many music fans, the journey to appreciating Bob Dylan is transformative. Emilia Clarke, best known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen on HBO’s *Game of Thrones*, understands this shift deeply. She describes a pivotal moment when she finally grasped the brilliance of Dylan’s music.

“There’s life pre-liking Bob Dylan and post-liking Bob Dylan,” Clarke said in a recent interview. This realization often comes at different stages in life. While some discover Dylan’s genius early, others may take years or, in some instances, never connect with his work.

Clarke, who grew up surrounded by Dylan fans, initially struggled to appreciate his music. She likens her journey to learning to like olives, saying, “It took me a while to get there.” Eventually, she found that Dylan’s songs offer profound insights into life’s questions.

The actress shared her connection to Dylan’s song “Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright,” from his 1963 album *The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan*. “This is an incredibly important song for me. It’s my past, my present, my future—the whole shebang,” Clarke remarked.

“Don’t Think Twice” was penned in 1962 and was initially a B-side to Dylan’s iconic “Blowin’ in the Wind.” Although not a cover, it drew inspiration from a song by folk singer Paul Clayton, who helped shape Dylan’s early style.

Though Clarke has been less visible in the film industry since *Game of Thrones* ended in 2019, she is gearing up for several upcoming projects, including a role in the new series *Criminal*, based on a Marvel comic. The show, which features Charlie Hunnam, focuses on several generations of criminal families linked by murder and is set to debut on Amazon Prime later this year.