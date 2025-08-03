Entertainment
Actress Sparks Buzz at Premiere of New Horror Film
LOS ANGELES, CA – Actress Raphael turned heads Thursday night at the world premiere of her new film “Weapons,” showcasing a daring pantless black tuxedo look inspired by Roxie Hart from the Broadway musical “Chicago.”
At the event held at the United Theater on Broadway, Raphael humorously remarked, “When you’re a part of such a big genre film and such a giant piece of performance art, it’s time to leave your pants at home.” Her outfit was part of a creative performance art setup on the red carpet, featuring child actors pretending to be unconscious at desks and boys sporting creepy clown makeup.
The film, directed by Zach Cregger, focuses on a town’s turmoil following the mysterious disappearance of an entire classroom of students. The story unfolds as community members react to the incident, leading to hysteria and blame directed towards the children’s teacher, played by Julia Garner.
Raphael, known for her role in “Grace and Frankie,” expressed her apprehension about the horror genre, saying, “I am such a scaredy cat. I’m scared right now.” The film’s cast also includes Josh Brolin, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Alden Ehrenreich, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan.
<p"Weapons" was produced with a budget of $38 million after a competitive bidding process, with Zach Cregger directing, writing, and producing the film. Cregger's previous film, "Barbarian,” was a summer success released in 2022 on a mere $4 million budget.
The horror film is set to hit theaters on August 8.
Recent Posts
- Rikishi Critiques Zilla Fatu, Sparks Family Dispute
- Hit docuseries finale explores dangerous gigs of the past
- Russell Wilson Shares Special Brunch with Sons Before Football Season
- Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa Clash in Steel Cage at SummerSlam
- Ben Shelton Faces Flavio Cobolli in Round of 16 at National Bank Open
- Pakistan Defeats West Indies by 14 Runs in T20 Series Opener
- NASCAR Fan Fest and Iowa Events Kick Off Exciting Week
- Dolphins Sign Zach Sieler to Major Contract Extension
- Wyatt Sicks Secure WWE Tag Team Title in Wild TLC Match
- Demis Hassabis Explores Consciousness Beyond Quantum Theories
- Cardinals End Padres’ Streak with 8-5 Win
- Becky Lynch Set for New Entrance Theme at SummerSlam
- Lynch and Valkyria Clash Ahead of SummerSlam Showdown
- Libertad and Emelec Face Off in Key LigaPro Match
- Bianca Belair Nears WWE Return After Long Injury Absence
- Sky Waives Moriah Jefferson Amid Injury Challenges
- Alexa Bliss Hints at Dark Character Return Amid SummerSlam Excitement
- DIM and Millonarios Clash Amidst Struggles
- Charlotte FC Prepares for Critical Match Against Chivas Guadalajara
- Michigan Wolverines Miss Out on Key Recruits Over the Weekend