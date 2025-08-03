Actress Sparks Buzz at Premiere of New Horror Film

LOS ANGELES, CA – Actress Raphael turned heads Thursday night at the world premiere of her new film “Weapons,” showcasing a daring pantless black tuxedo look inspired by Roxie Hart from the Broadway musical “Chicago.”

At the event held at the United Theater on Broadway, Raphael humorously remarked, “When you’re a part of such a big genre film and such a giant piece of performance art, it’s time to leave your pants at home.” Her outfit was part of a creative performance art setup on the red carpet, featuring child actors pretending to be unconscious at desks and boys sporting creepy clown makeup.

The film, directed by Zach Cregger, focuses on a town’s turmoil following the mysterious disappearance of an entire classroom of students. The story unfolds as community members react to the incident, leading to hysteria and blame directed towards the children’s teacher, played by Julia Garner.

Raphael, known for her role in “Grace and Frankie,” expressed her apprehension about the horror genre, saying, “I am such a scaredy cat. I’m scared right now.” The film’s cast also includes Josh Brolin, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Alden Ehrenreich, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan.

<p"Weapons" was produced with a budget of $38 million after a competitive bidding process, with Zach Cregger directing, writing, and producing the film. Cregger's previous film, "Barbarian,” was a summer success released in 2022 on a mere $4 million budget.

The horror film is set to hit theaters on August 8.