NEW YORK — Ronald Acuña Jr. had another standout performance on Monday night, hitting a crucial home run as the Atlanta Braves defeated the New York Mets 3-2 at Citi Field.

Acuña crushed a homer off Mets pitcher Paul Blackburn in the third inning, sparking a mix of cheers and boos from the crowd. As he rounded the bases, he was greeted by a chorus of jeers and gestures from fans in the stands.

“When I hear those boos, it’s hard to describe it, but it’s like I get more confidence,” Acuña said through team interpreter Franco Garcia. “Rivalries add to the emotion and excitement of the game.”

Acuña finished the night with two hits in five at-bats but faced significant opposition from Mets fans, who celebrated every misstep he made, including two strikeouts.

<p“Everybody loves him at home; when he's on the road, everybody is booing him,” said a source with knowledge of Acuña's impact, as quoted by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He plays with a different kind of energy that you don’t really see often.”

Acuña, 27, is finding his stride this season following his second ACL tear. Since returning to play on May 23, he boasts a .396 batting average and has recorded nine home runs and 16 RBIs in just 28 games.

<p“He’s hungry,” said teammate Lee. “He wants it. He’s going to do what it takes to stay healthy.”

Entering Monday’s game, Acuña had a .309 batting average and a .919 OPS against the Mets over 86 games, having hit 17 home runs against them in his career. This performance solidifies his reputation as a clutch player in high-pressure situations.

<p“The big moments, he loves it,” said third baseman Austin Riley. “He’s one of those guys who can turn it on like no other.”

The Braves are riding high this week, having won four straight against the Mets. They continue their series on Tuesday with Ian Anderson set to pitch against Frankie Montas, who will make his debut for New York.