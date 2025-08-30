Entertainment
Adam Campbell to Honor David McCallum as Young Ducky in NCIS: Origins
HOLLYWOOD, CA — Actor Adam Campbell will reprise his role as Young Ducky in a special tribute episode of NCIS: Origins this fall, honoring the late David McCallum. The episode, titled ‘The Edge,’ is set to air on CBS, but an exact date has not yet been announced.
In ‘The Edge,’ Young Ducky travels to Camp Pendleton to shadow a team working a case. During this time, he reconnects with Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Austin Stowell, after their paths crossed years ago. This episode will also feature McCallum’s iconic song, ‘The Edge.’
Co-showrunners and executive producers Gina Lucita Monreal and David J. North expressed their excitement in a statement. ‘We wanted to do this episode to honor the memory of our dear friend David McCallum. He was a beloved member of the NCIS family for so many years,’ they said. ‘We’re incredibly lucky to have the talented Adam Campbell back to bring the younger version of this iconic character to life once again.’
Campbell has previously portrayed the younger version of Dr. Donald ‘Ducky’ Mallard in several episodes of NCIS, marking his first appearance in the Origins series since McCallum’s death in 2023 at age 90.
NCIS: Origins will premiere its second season on Tuesday, October 14, at 9 p.m. as part of CBS’s first-ever all NCIS night. The series, produced by CBS Studios, dives into the early years of Gibbs and the NCIS Camp Pendleton team.
