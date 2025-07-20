Adam Pearce Trolly Trolls Fans with Fake WWE Exit Announcement

STAMFORD, Conn. — Adam Pearce, the RAW General Manager, recently played a prank on fans that left them both relieved and amused. On July 20, 2025, he posted a video on Instagram that began with a somber tone, leading viewers to believe he had been released from WWE.

In the video, Pearce expressed uncertainty about how to share the ‘unfortunate news,’ mentioning, ‘Um, not exactly sure how to start this. Got some unfortunate news this morning… on a Sunday.’

As he continued, he hinted at the end of his journey in WWE, building suspense for his followers. ‘All of us realize that at some point the journey comes to an end,’ he said, as viewers began to prepare for the worst.

Just at the peak of the emotional moment, the video abruptly shifted to Rick Astley’s hit, ‘Never Gonna Give You Up,’ revealing that Pearce had indeed rickrolled his audience.

This playful act showcased Pearce’s fun-loving side rather than indicating an actual termination from WWE. Instead, he will continue to serve as RAW’s General Manager, overseeing high-stakes matches weekly.

Although WWE has made recent cuts to its roster, it looks like Pearce’s position is secure for the time being. Fans expressed their gratitude, relieved to know he remains in the fold. ‘Regardless, fans are just glad Pearce is still part of WWE,’ one fan noted.

This is not Pearce’s first foray into playful announcements, proving he has a knack for engaging with fans in humorous ways.

As fans share their reactions, many are left wondering if they fell for the prank.